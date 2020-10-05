-
Data show on-time delivery of first-class mail continues to lag, including in many swing states.
-
The U.S. Postal Service said it agreed to the settlement with Montana because "it has always been our goal to ensure that anyone who chooses to utilize the mail to vote can do so successfully."
-
By the time headlines across the country began to detail concerns over the U.S. Postal Service, Brunswick County resident Robert Brunson had already...
-
On Tuesday, every local Board of Elections in North Carolina starts processing absentee ballots. A record number of these ballots are being cast this year…
-
The postmaster general spoke to dozens of the nation's top election officials Thursday, ahead of an election season that will see record numbers of mail ballots.
-
WASHINGTON — During its search for a new postmaster general, the U.S. Postal Service Board of Governors was presented with 53 candidates screened by an…
-
Postal workers in Charlotte are calling on Congress to pass emergency funding for the U.S. Postal Service. They also want the reversal of changes made by…
-
The postmaster general committed to delivering the nation's election mail securely, at his first public remarks since stopping the operational changes he instituted this summer at the Postal Service.
-
Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, a longtime Republican donor, controls the U.S. Postal Service at a time when mail-in voting is central to the presidential election.
-
At least seven mail sorting machines have been removed or are in the process of being removed from a post office facility near the Charlotte Airport. The…