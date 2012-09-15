Fresh Air Weekend: W. Kamau Bell, Michael Lewis

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors, and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

'Totally Biased' Comic On Race, Politics And Audience: Comic W. Kamau Bell's new show, produced by Chris Rock, mixes standup, sketches and interviews. Bell tells Fresh Air about the origins of his political humor and why it's important for him to have a multiracial audience.

In Meetings, On The Court To Discover 'Obama's Way':Writer Michael Lewis was given unusual access to the president for six months for an article for Vanity Fair. Lewis tells Fresh Air that he found a "weird disjuncture between his powers and his powerlessness."

