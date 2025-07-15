© 2025 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS

Temporary wall collapses at SouthPark Mall during storm

WFAE | By WFAE staff and wire reports
Published July 15, 2025 at 5:14 PM EDT
A temporary wall inside SouthPark Mall collapsed Saturday as storms swept through the Charlotte area, sending shoppers scrambling.

A video posted on social media showed the flattened wall in pieces alongside overturned furniture inside the south Charlotte mall as people ran and someone shouted for help.

Paramedics said no one was seriously hurt, and the Charlotte Fire Department confirmed no one was trapped or injured.

In a statement, SouthPark said the wall came down when a strong gust of wind unexpectedly entered the building during the storm. “Everything is back in place and the mall is operating as normal,” the statement said.

The storms brought heavy rain and high winds to the Charlotte area throughout the afternoon, causing scattered power outages and minor damage in some neighborhoods.
