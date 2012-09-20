Top Stories: New Anti-U.S. Protests; Suit Filed Against Anti-Muhammad Cartoons

Good morning, here are our early stories:

Pakistani Students Burst Barricades In Latest Protest Linked To Anti-Islam Video.

And here are more morning headlines:

Syrian Group Files Complaint Against French Paper's Muhammad Cartoons. ( BBC)

Actress In Anti-Islam Film Clip Seeks Injunction, Claims Fraud And Slander. ( AP)

Government Attack Helicopter Crashes In Damascus, Syrian Rebels Claim Responsibility. ( VOA)

Party Quits Weakened Indian Government Over Controversial Gas Hikes, Economic Reforms. ( Reuters)

CBO Estimates Another 6 Million Will Pay Penalty For Coverage Under Affordable Care Act. ( Bloomberg News)

Riot At Calif.'s New Folsom Prison Injures 13 Inmates, Guards Fire Weapons. ( NBC)

Prosecutors Seek 10 New Charges Against Colorado Movie Theater Shooter, Or 152 In All. ( Denver Post)

Topless Photos Of Kate, Duchess Of Cambridge, Published By Swedish Paper. ( Guardian)

Calif. Theme Park Ride Stops, Leaving Riders Stranded Hundreds Of Feet In The Air For Hours. ( Los Angeles Times)

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.