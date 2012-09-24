S.C. Shooting Range Rents Automatic Weapons

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. It's a pain to buy a machine gun, all those federal regulations. But Alex Perkins has an easier way. The South Carolina shooting range owner tells the Charleston Post and Courier he has a license to rent out automatic weapons. Actually, his brother has the license but close enough. For $50 you blast a paper target to shreds. Mr. Perkins says the gun must not leave the range, though once you have the weapon he will have to ask you that politely. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.