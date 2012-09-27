'13' Brings Luck For A Mystery $200 Million Powerball Winner

One unidentified lottery player likes a little irony with his win. Wednesday's winner of the valuable interstate Powerball lottery played these numbers: 13-26-39-41-42. The Powerball number was 10. Interestingly, the first three numbers played are all connected with 13.

Thirteen plus 13 equals 26. Twenty six plus 13 equals 39. And, as the Philadelphia Inquirer points out, the winning ticket was drawn on the 26th of September, which is two times 13. There's nothing like using a bad luck number to bring you good news.

We don't know who the winner is yet, but depending on the payout option, the ticket holder is eligible for an immediate $202.1 million (less federal and state taxes). The Multi-State Lottery Association, which runs Powerball, says the winning ticket was purchased in Iowa.

If you got all the numbers right but missed the Powerball number, you'll still walk away with a cool $1 million. Or, as Maureen writes, just join this lucky lotto Swedish family and you're all set.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.