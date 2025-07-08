© 2025 WFAE

California Gov. Gavin Newsom tours South Carolina towns

Published July 8, 2025

California's Democratic Governor Gavin Newson is touring right-leaning counties in South Carolina on Tuesday and Wednesday, part of an effort to reach out to voters ahead of the 2028 presidential election.

Newsom is visiting communities in eight counties, including Oconee County, home to Republican Senator Lindsey Graham. The Democratic Party says Newsom is trying to make connections with people in areas the Democrats have lost ground in. Newsom is widely expected to run for president in three years, and South Carolina will likely be one of the earliest-voting primary states.

The South Carolina GOP said Newsom should focus on his home state, which has faced slowing growth and population loss in recent years as South Carolina grows.

