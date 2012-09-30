© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Son Jarocho, The Sound Of Veracruz

By NPR Staff
Published September 30, 2012 at 4:42 PM EDT
Las Cafeteras, from Los Angeles, have made their own version of the classic <em>son jarocho</em> song "La Bamba."
Las Cafeteras, from Los Angeles, have made their own version of the classic <em>son jarocho</em> song "La Bamba."

Betto Arcos is the host of Global Village, a world music show on KPFK in Los Angeles, and a native of Xalapa, capital city of the Mexican state of Veracruz. He recently spoke with Guy Raz, host of weekends on All Things Considered, about son jarocho — a style of music played mostly in the south of his home state. He says the music is so vibrant because it comes from the Caribbean side of Mexico and has all the influences of that region: African, indigenous and Spanish.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

All Things Considered
NPR Staff
See stories by NPR Staff