$11,000 Machine Offers Exquisite Coffee Experience

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

And that brings us to today's last word in business, which is Blossom One. Blossom One is not the name of a new car, though it is nearly as expensive as some.

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

It's a coffee-maker, designed by some folks who've worked for the likes of BMW, Tesla Motors and NASA. Coming in at a little over $11,000, the coffee-maker does have the whiff of rocket science about it.

INSKEEP: The whiff of something. There's a built-in camera and Wi-Fi. The camera is for scanning which type of beans you have. The Wi-Fi is for downloading a specific recipe for those beans. We have no idea what the maker does if you were to load it with some Folgers.

And that's the business news on MORNING EDITION, from NPR News. I'm Steve Inskeep.

MONTAGNE: And I'm Renee Montagne.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC) Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.