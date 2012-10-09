Top Stories: Physics Nobel; Sandusky To Be Sentenced

Good morning.

Our early headlines:

-- French And American Scientists Share Physics Nobel.

-- Seemingly Unrepentant Sandusky 'Is Going To Die In Prison'.

-- In Mexico: Cartel Leader May Be Dead, Key Lieutenant Captured.

Other stories in the news:

-- "IMF Says Global Recession Risk Grows." ( The Wall Street Journal)

-- "Romney's Debate Performance Swings Polls In His Favor." ( It's All Politics)

-- Greece Raises Security For German Chancellor's Visit. ( BBC News)

-- North Korea Claims It Has Missiles That Can Reach U.S. ( CNN)

-- Skydiver Felix Baumgartner's Attempt To Jump From 23 Miles On Standby Due To Weather. ( Red Bull Stratos)

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.