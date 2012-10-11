Top Stories: Nobel Prize In Literature; Campaigning For Latino Votes In Colorado

Good morning: here are our early stories:

Chinese Author, Mo Yan, Awarded 2012 Nobel Prize In Literature.

Presidential Candidates Set Their Sights On Colorado's Latinos.

And here are more early headlines:

Biden, Ryan Prepare For High-Stakes Vice Presidential Debate. ( Reuters)

Yemeni Guard At U.S. Embassy Killed In Drive-By Shooting. ( CBS)

Two Die In Florida Parking Garage Collapse, One Still Missing. ( Orlando Sentinel)

Home Foreclosures Drop To Five Year Low In September. ( USA Today)

It's The 50th Anniversary Of Vatican II - Why It Matters. ( KPCC)

No Arms For Syria Aboard Passenger Jet Downed In Turkey, Russia Says. ( Washington Post)

Alice Cooper Opens Rock And Roll Academy In Sioux Falls, N.D. ( KDLT)

Zombie Alert! Maine Hacker Changes Road Sign To Warn Startled Motorists. ( Portland Press Herald)

