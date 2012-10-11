Top Stories: Nobel Prize In Literature; Campaigning For Latino Votes In Colorado
Good morning: here are our early stories:
Chinese Author, Mo Yan, Awarded 2012 Nobel Prize In Literature.
Presidential Candidates Set Their Sights On Colorado's Latinos.
And here are more early headlines:
Biden, Ryan Prepare For High-Stakes Vice Presidential Debate. ( Reuters)
Yemeni Guard At U.S. Embassy Killed In Drive-By Shooting. ( CBS)
Two Die In Florida Parking Garage Collapse, One Still Missing. ( Orlando Sentinel)
Home Foreclosures Drop To Five Year Low In September. ( USA Today)
It's The 50th Anniversary Of Vatican II - Why It Matters. ( KPCC)
No Arms For Syria Aboard Passenger Jet Downed In Turkey, Russia Says. ( Washington Post)
Alice Cooper Opens Rock And Roll Academy In Sioux Falls, N.D. ( KDLT)
Zombie Alert! Maine Hacker Changes Road Sign To Warn Startled Motorists. ( Portland Press Herald)
