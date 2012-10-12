Top Stories: The 2012 Nobel Peace Prize Winner; The Vice Presidential Debate

Happy Friday! Here are our early stories:

The European Union Wins The 2012 Nobel Peace Prize.

5 Takeaways From The Vice Presidential Debate.

And here are more early headlines:

Turkey Sends Fighter Jets To Border After Syrian Chopper Bombs Turkish Town. ( Reuters)

Wounded Pakistani Girl In Critical But Satisfactory Condition After Taliban Attack. ( BBC)

Chinese Nobel Literature Winner Hopes Chinese Nobel Peace Prize Winner Is Freed. ( VOA)

Report: Israeli Prime Minister Held Talks With Syria Before Civil War Erupted. ( AP)

25% Of Greece's Workforce Doesn't Have A Job. ( Bloomberg)

Fourth Victim Still Sought In Florida Garage Collapse. ( Miami Herald)

Following Teachers' Strike, Chicago Schools CEO Out After 17 Months On Job. ( Chicago Tribune)

Quran Burning Rev. Terry Jones Denied Entry To Canada. ( Globe and Mail)

