© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Calendar Check: Black Friday Is Getting Closer

Published October 16, 2012 at 4:00 AM EDT

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

NPR's business news starts with some shopping season indicators.

Black Friday, the height of the holiday shopping season, is a month and a half away but companies are already announcing significant seasonal hiring plans. The National Retail Federation says it expects strong holiday sales this year. Today, Amazon announced it is hiring 50,000 workers, thousands of whom it says, it will keep on after the holidays.

Overall, one industry group predicts there will be more than 400,000 temporary hires this holiday season, the highest figure in five years. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.