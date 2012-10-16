Snoop Dogg Touts Hot Pockets
RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:
Today's last word in business is: pocket like it's hot.
SNOOP DOG: I just heat it up to eat it up.
STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:
All right, that's the voice of Snoop Dog the newest spokesman for Hot Pockets - those microwavable processed turnovers filled with cheese, meat or veggies. The rapper who announced his reincarnation, by the way, as Snoop Lion over the summer is back this time as a snack food spokesman.
(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "POCKET LIKE IT'S HOT")
(LAUGHTER)
MONTAGNE: Well, if that sounds familiar it is a brand-based revamp of Snoop's 2004 hit "Drop It Like It's Hot." In the three-minute ad on YouTube, a life-size Hot Pocket wears sunglasses, a leopard print sheath and plenty of bling.
INSKEEP: Any self-respecting Hot Pocket would. The hip microwavable snack and its backup dancers are showered in slices of pepperoni as Snoops sings its praises.
MONTAGNE: And Steve, I guess it doesn't get much cheesier than that.
INSKEEP: Oh.
MONTAGNE: And that's the business news on NPR News. I'm Renee Montagne.
INSKEEP: I'm Steve Inskeep.
(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "POCKET LIKE IT'S HOT") Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.