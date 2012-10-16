Snoop Dogg Touts Hot Pockets

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Today's last word in business is: pocket like it's hot.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

All right, that's the voice of Snoop Dog the newest spokesman for Hot Pockets - those microwavable processed turnovers filled with cheese, meat or veggies. The rapper who announced his reincarnation, by the way, as Snoop Lion over the summer is back this time as a snack food spokesman.

MONTAGNE: Well, if that sounds familiar it is a brand-based revamp of Snoop's 2004 hit "Drop It Like It's Hot." In the three-minute ad on YouTube, a life-size Hot Pocket wears sunglasses, a leopard print sheath and plenty of bling.

INSKEEP: Any self-respecting Hot Pocket would. The hip microwavable snack and its backup dancers are showered in slices of pepperoni as Snoops sings its praises.

MONTAGNE: And Steve, I guess it doesn't get much cheesier than that.

MONTAGNE: And that's the business news on NPR News. I'm Renee Montagne.

INSKEEP: I'm Steve Inskeep.

