Dish Reaches Settlement With Cablevision, AMC

INSKEEP: Dish Network is settling with Cablevision and AMC Networks after a well-publicized and drawn-out fight in court and on the airwaves. Dish will resume distributing AMC and other channels as part of the settlement, and pay a hefty sum - roughly $700 million.

This also ends protests against Dish by fans desperate for their fix of AMC shows, like "Mad Men" and "The Walking Dead."