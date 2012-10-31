Mobile Apps To Enhance Your Halloween

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

And our last word in business today is: Animated eyeballs.

Yuck. It's one of the many ideas that mobile app developers are coming up with to enhance your Halloween experience.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

The Digital Dudz app - that's D-U-D-Z - allows your smartphone to display blinking eyeballs. The idea is that you cut eye holes in your shirt and duct tape the screen to the inside. You can also display video of a live, beating heart to liven up your costume.

MONTAGNE: To calm down nervous parents, there's a Tricker Tracker app. It sends text with the current location of their little trick-or-treaters. Another Halloween innovation is the Pumpkin Pal app. If you don't want to get messy carving a jack-o'-lantern, you can design one on an iPad.

INSKEEP: Just stand outside and hold it up as you pass out candy.

MONTAGNE: And that's the business news from MORNING EDITION on NPR News. Happy Halloween. I'm Renee Montagne.

INSKEEP: I'm Steve Inskeep.

