Top Stories: It's Election Day - At Last

By Korva Coleman
Published November 6, 2012 at 8:38 AM EST

Happy Election Day! Here's our top stories:

Guide For The Day: An Election Day Timeline.

It's Election Day: 10 Headlines That Tell Today's Story.

And here are more early headlines:

Nor'Easter Heads For Same Region Hit By Superstorm Sandy. ( Washington Post)

Mandatory Evacuation Ordered For Seaside New Jersey Town Ahead Of Storm. ( CNN)

Sandy Leaves Massive Housing Shortage Behind In Northeast. ( ABC)

The Brother Of Syrian Speaker Of Parliament Is Assassinated. ( VOA)

How Astronauts Cast Ballots From Space. ( Space.com)

Sudden Fire At North Carolina Hospital Kills One. ( WRAL-TV)

Car Bomb Kills At Least 25 Iraqi Army Recruits And Soldiers. ( AFP)

Southern California Wildfire Threatens Homes, Closes Part Of Interstate 15. ( KABC-TV)

Judge Orders Woman To Wear 'Idiot' Sign After She Illegally Passes School Bus. ( Cleveland Leader)

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
