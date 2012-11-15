Online Campaign Asks Macy's To Dump Trump

LINDA WERTHEIMER, HOST:

Our last word in business today is: Dump Trump. An online petition is urging Macy's to stop selling its line of Donald Trump-branded clothing. It has nothing to do with the aesthetics of Trump-branded ties and dress shirts.

The petition says the department store should sever ties with Trump because he is offensive, sexist, hypocritical; also because of his verbal attacks on President Obama - maybe also because of his calls for revolution, on Election Night. More than 500,000 people have signed this petition.

WERTHEIMER: But a Macy's spokesman insists its merchandise and marketing do not represent any political position. So for the time being, Trump is not fired. And that's the business news on MORNING EDITION, from NPR News. I'm Linda Wertheimer.

