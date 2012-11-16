Top Stories: Mideast Fighting Worsens; Petraeus Testifying To Congress

Good morning, here are our early stories:

Both Sides 'Ready To Escalate' As Israel And Hamas Fire Away.

Petraeus Facing Questions About Benghazi Attack.

And here are more early headlines:

Defense Secretary Panetta In Cambodia To Explore Closer Ties. ( VOA)

Democrat Ami Bera Defeats GOP Rep. Dan Lungren For Closely Contested House Seat. ( Los Angeles Times)

Japanese Prime Minister Dissolves Parliament, Prepares For Election. ( CNN)

British Official Says Syrian Opposition Could Be 'Credible' Alternative To Assad Government. ( BBC)

Woman Drives Onto Busy Phoenix Airport Runway, Safely Stopped. ( Arizona Republic)

Hostess, Maker of Twinkies, Ding Dongs And Ho Hos, Going Out Of Business. ( Wall Street Journal)

Furniture Maker IKEA To Report On Use Of Forced East German Labor During Cold War. ()

Company Recalls Thousands of Pea Pod Infant Travel Beds For Hazard. ( AP)

Latin Grammys Honor Newcomers Jesse & Joy, Former Winner Juan Luis Guerra. ( Latin Grammys)

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.