Top Stories: More Political Turmoil In Egypt; Chinese Media Admits It Was Duped

Good morning - here are our early stories:

In Cairo, Tensions Still High As 'Die-Hards' Continue To Protest.

OK, North Korea's Leader Isn't 'Sexiest Man Alive', Chinese Media Concede.

And here are more headlines:

Powerball Jackpot Worth Half A Billion; Drawing Tonight. ( ABC)

3 Bangladeshi Managers Arrested After Factory Fire Kills More Than 100. ( CNN)

Twin Car Bombings Kill Dozens In Damascus Suburb. ()

More European Nations Back Upgraded Palestinian Status At U.N., Britain To Abstain From Vote. ( BBC)

Congolese Rebel Group Promises To Withdraw From Eastern Congo. ( VOA)

Report Due On British Press; May Criticize Murdoch, Call For Government Oversight. ( Bloomberg)

Soldier Suspected Of Giving Documents To Wikileaks May Testify As Early As Today. ( Washington Post)

Former Kansas GOP Senator Bob Dole Hospitalized For 'Routine Procedure'. ( Politico)

Dancing With The Stars 'All Star' Trophy Goes To Reality Star Melissa Rycroft. ( USA Today)

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.