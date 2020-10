DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Soccer superstar David Beckham arrived in the United States five years ago to play for the L.A. Galaxy major league soccer team. This was heralded as a signing that would launch the young league if not into the galaxy, at least into greater profitability. And Beckham made a grand entrance in his first game against D.C. United with this goal.

(SOUNDBITE OF SPORTS BROADCAST) Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.