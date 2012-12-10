Compound Found In Hops May Fight Viruses

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

And the last word in business today is: Drink to your health.

Cold and flu season is here and researchers are hard at work discovering new ways to fight viruses.

A new study released by a Japanese university says researchers discovered a chemical compound which apparently wards off the virus responsible for respiratory infections such as pneumonia. Now this compound is found in hops, which means you can drink it up in your beer. But there's a catch. For any benefit, you'd need to drink about 30 beers.

GREENE: Right. And there's also something else to consider about all this healthy beer talk. This study was paid for by Japanese beer company, Sapporo Brewers.

