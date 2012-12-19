© 2020 WFAE
President Obama Is 'Time' Magazine's 'Person Of The Year'

By Mark Memmott
Published December 19, 2012 at 8:02 AM EST
President Obama on Election Night in Chicago.

Writing that "after four of the most challenging years in the nation's history, his chance to leave office as a great president who was able to face crises and build a new majority coalition remains within reach," Time magazine has named President Obama its "person of the year."

The others on Time's "short list" were:

-- Malala Yousafzai, the Pakistani teenager who was shot and critically wounded because she has spoken out against the Taliban's campaign to stop girls from being educated.

-- Apple CEO Tim Cook.

-- Egyptian President Mohammed Morsi.

-- Fabiola Gianotti, one of the head scientists at CERN, the European Organization for Nuclear Research.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices. In that role, he's a resource for NPR's journalists – helping them raise the right questions as they do their work and uphold the organization's standards.
