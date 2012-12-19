Top Stories: Obama Is 'Person Of The Year'; UBS Heavily Fined For Fraud

Good morning, here are our early stories:

UBS To Pay $1.5 Billion For 'Routine And Widespread' Rate Rigging.

President Obama Is 'Time' Magazine's 'Person Of The Year'.

Newtown Shootings: Funerals Continue; Biden To Lead Task Force.

And here are more early headlines:

Conn. Medical Examiner Investigating Whether Newtown Shooter's Genetics Involved. ( Hartford Courant)

Major Winter Storm Bearing Down On Rockies, Plains. ( Wunderground)

More Pakistani Health Workers Killed While Administering Polio Vaccine. ( CNN)

South Korean Presidential Candidates In Close Contest, A Day After Vote. ( Bloomberg)

Russian Lawmakers Voting On Ban Of Child Adoptions By Americans. ( ABC)

Former IMF Chief Strauss-Kahn Still Faces French 'Pimping' Charges. ( BBC)

General Motors Will Buy Back 200 Million Shares Of Its Stock From U.S. ( Detroit Free Press)

