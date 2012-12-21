Apparently The Mayans Were Wrong; A Moment For Sandy Hook Victims

Good morning, here are our early stories:

Apocalypse Not? Seems Like It.

#MomentForSandyHook Today In Memory Of NewTown Victims.

And here are some early headlines:

Winter Storm Exits Plains, Heads For Northeast, Snarling Pre-Holiday Travel. ( NBC)

NRA To Hold News Conference; Officials Expected To Discuss Sandy Hook. ( CNN)

North Korea Says It Has Detained An American For Unspecified Crimes. ( Reuters)

Large Rallies Staged In Egypt Ahead Of Tomorrow's Constitutional Referendum. ( VOA)

Russia's Lower House Of Parliament Passes Bill Banning American Adoption Of Russian Children. ( Reuters)

Ex-Financier Madoff's Brother Sentenced To 10 Years For Massive Ponzi Scheme. ( Bloomberg)

1 Of 2 Chicago Bank Robbers Captured After Dramatic Escape From High-Rise Prison. ( Chicago Tribune)

NHL Cancels All Hockey Through Jan. 14, Jeopardizing Remainder Of Season. ( Yahoo! Sports)

