Traded Mets Pitcher Sends Holiday Greetings

This might not be baseball season but former New York Mets pitcher R.A. Dickey has captured the spirit of the holidays. The National League Cy Young winner was recently traded to the Toronto Blue Jays after negotiations to extend his contract with the Mets collapsed. Rather than sulk off to the Great North, Dickey wrote a holiday card to his fans and team that was published in the New York Daily News.

He thanked the Mets for giving him a chance to prove himself as a trustworthy major league pitcher. And he thanked his fans for their passion. He wrote: I'd look in your faces, the people behind the dugout, and felt as if all your energy and support was pouring right into me - even when I was lousy.

