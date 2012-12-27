© 2020 WFAE
Elder President Bush In Intensive Care

By Mark Memmott
Published December 27, 2012 at 7:52 AM EST
Former President George H.W. Bush in June.
Though he is reportedly alert and enjoying a "running banter" with his nurses, former President George H.W. Bush is in the intensive care unit at Houston's Methodist Hospital.

TheHouston Chronicle writes that "Jim McGrath, Bush's spokesman in Houston, said the 88-year-old's fever rose on Wednesday, but doctors at Methodist Hospital report he is doing better than the day before. He was admitted to the ICU on Sunday."

The nation's 41st president has been in the hospital since the day after Thanksgiving. He went there for treatment of a persistent cough. A fever has kept him there.

Bush is the oldest — by about four months — of the four living for mer presidents. He turned 88 in June. Jimmy Carter turned 88 in October. Bill Clinton and George W. Bush (son of the ailing former president) are both 66.

The Chronicle says Bush has been "surrounded by family" during his hospital stay.

