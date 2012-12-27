George Carlin, Van Halen & '27 Yankees Land On One Great 'Best Lists' List

We continue to be on the watch for the best of the year-end "best-of lists." This one from The New Yorker stands out in our mind:

" The Hundred Best Lists Of All Time."

It's got something for everyone, from " Generations of Adam" (No. 100) to the " Periodic Table of Elements" (No. 1). But it's many of those in between that we found amusing, just inspired or apt to have us say "oh, yeah!" Such as:

-- No. 77: Van Halen's 1982 tour-provisions "rider," which famously stipulated that there be no brown M&M's in the backstage snacks.

-- No. 49: The opening-day lineup for the 1927 New York Yankees, the "greatest team" of all time that included Babe Ruth and Lou Gehrig.

-- No. 44: George Carlin's seven words you can't say on network TV.

-- No. 19: The Fibonacci sequence.

-- No. 4: The Ten Commandments.

May we suggest you add it to your list of things to check out? And perhaps start a list of lists that The New Yorker missed? (Suggestions welcome in the comments thread.)

