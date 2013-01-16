Inauguration Swag Floods The Market

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

And today's last word in business is swag. The presidential inauguration is days away, and that means a lot of commemorative merchandise is about to flood the market.

The online retailer Cafe Press is happy to sell you an inaugural mouse pad, or a shot glass, or a mug with the president's mug. And the merchandise is bipartisan. That includes a sweatshirt with the message: I was Anti-Obama Before It Was Cool.

INSKEEP: Cafe Press keeps track of which items sell better. Since the election, 55 percent of the merchandise sold has been pro-Obama. That 55 percent is right around the president's approval rating lately, but it's also down sharply from 85 percent pro-Obama merchandise sold four years ago.

