Megaupload Founder Starts New Website

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

NPR's business news starts with a mega-return.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

INSKEEP: OK, last year, the United States government shut down the file-sharing website Megaupload over charges of copyright infringement. That was a popular place for users to share pirated films and music. Over the weekend, the founder of Megaupload, the New Zealand tycoon Kim Dotcom, launched a successor to the site. It's called simply Mega.

The U.S. Justice Department has not commented yet, though the film industry has raised concerns here. The new site already claims to have over one million users. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.