Top Stories: Clinton To Testify On Benghazi; Deep Freeze Covers East
Good morning, here are our early stories:
Secretary Clinton Set To Testify On Benghazi Attacks.
How Cold Is It? It's So Cold ...
And here are more early headlines:
House To Vote Today On Debt Ceiling Extension. ( Washington Post)
British Prime Minister Plans National Vote On Retaining E.U. Membership. ( Wall Street Journal)
U.S. Flies French Troops, Equipment Into Mali. ( AP)
Trade Rep. Ron Kirk To Step Down Next Month. ( USA Today)
L.A. Prosecutors To Review New Files On Catholic Church Abuse For Crimes. ( Los Angeles Times)
Serena Williams Upset At Australian Open Tennis Championship, Wrecks Racket. ( Yahoo! Sports)
Norwegian Cheese Fire Closes Road Tunnel. Seriously. ( Guardian)
Gary, The Flower-Eating Goat, Cleared of Inappropriate Munching Charges ( ABC News)
Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.