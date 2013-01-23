Top Stories: Clinton To Testify On Benghazi; Deep Freeze Covers East

Good morning, here are our early stories:

Secretary Clinton Set To Testify On Benghazi Attacks.

How Cold Is It? It's So Cold ...

And here are more early headlines:

House To Vote Today On Debt Ceiling Extension. ( Washington Post)

British Prime Minister Plans National Vote On Retaining E.U. Membership. ( Wall Street Journal)

U.S. Flies French Troops, Equipment Into Mali. ( AP)

Trade Rep. Ron Kirk To Step Down Next Month. ( USA Today)

L.A. Prosecutors To Review New Files On Catholic Church Abuse For Crimes. ( Los Angeles Times)

Serena Williams Upset At Australian Open Tennis Championship, Wrecks Racket. ( Yahoo! Sports)

Norwegian Cheese Fire Closes Road Tunnel. Seriously. ( Guardian)

Gary, The Flower-Eating Goat, Cleared of Inappropriate Munching Charges ( ABC News)

