Profit-Sharing Checks Replace Autoworkers Raises

The Ford Motor Company also announced its earnings yesterday, saying it had a pre-tax profit of $8 billion for 2012. And that gives union employees a reason to celebrate. They will each get a profit sharing check of $8,300 - a record high amount.

There's also some good news coming for General Motors workers, as Michigan Radio's Tracy Samilton reports.

TRACY SAMILTON, BYLINE: GM hasn't announced earnings yet, but the company was roughly as profitable as Ford in the first nine months last year. So unless GM's fourth quarter tanked - which no one expects - its union workers will get big checks, too.

Kristin Dziczek of the Center for Automotive Research says it's a welcome source of income, even though profit-sharing has permanently replaced what many workers like even better - a raise.

KRISTIN DZICZEK: We have to, you know, balance this $8,300 check against eight years of no annual wage increase. Costs have gone up in eight years.

SAMILTON: The check makes the biggest difference for entry-level workers, representing nearly 25 percent of their regular earnings. As to what workers tend to do with the checks - it runs the gamut, from paying bills to a down payment for a car made in their own factory.

Mike McKenzie is with Royal Oak Ford.

MIKE MCKENZIE: A lot of times people have been waiting for that profit-sharing check. Hopefully that means more car sales for us.

SAMILTON: And more car sales means more profits for the automakers.

Chrysler workers can expect profit-sharing checks, too, but they won't be as sizable. That's because the smallest of the Detroit three is also generating the smallest profits.

