Top Stories: U.S. Embassy Blast; Former NYC Mayor Koch Dies

Developing: Explosion Outside U.S. Embassy In Turkey.

Ed Koch, Flamboyant Former New York City Mayor, Dies.

Death Toll Rising In Mexico; At Least 25 Dead After Explosion, Dozens Hurt.

Labor Department To Release Latest Jobless Numbers Today. ( Washington Post)

Alabama Gunman Still Holds Child As Standoff With Police Enters Third Day. ( Reuters)

Israeli Warplanes Reportedly Overfly Lebanon Near Syrian Border. ( AP)

Syria Says It Has Right To Attack Israel, Following Israeli Airstrike. ( New York Times)

French President To Visit Mali On Saturday. ( CNN)

Anti-Morsi Opponents To March Again In Egypt After Days Of Violence. ( BBC)

No Charges For Australian DJ's Over Royal Hoax Call Linked To Nurse's Death. ( The Australian)

