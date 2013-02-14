Top Stories: Airline Merger; Paralympic Runner Faces Murder Charge

Good morning, here's our top stories:

American, US Airways Boards Approve Merger.

Oscar Pistorius, The 'Blade Runner', Arrested After Girlfriend's Shooting Death.

And here are more early headlines:

Online Fireside "Hangout" With President Obama Today. ( The White House)

Home Foreclosures Fell 28% In January, Lowest Level Since Early 2007. ( Bloomberg)

Syrian Rebels Try To Seize Airport From Government Troops. ( Los Angeles Times)

Horsemeat With Unsafe Drug May Be In Meat Discovered In France. ( BBC)

Iran, U.N. Still Can't Agree On Nuclear Inspections. ( VOA)

North Koreans Stage Massive Rally To Celebrate Nuclear Test. ( AP)

Disabled Cruise Ship Returning To Alabama Today, Passengers Face 2 Hour Bus Ride. ( Houston Chronicle)

Investor Warren Buffett's Company To Buy Ketchup Maker Heinz For $28 Billion. ( CNBC)

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.