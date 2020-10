The daily lowdown on books, publishing, and the occasional author behaving badly.

Joan Didion's 1996 essay for TheNew York Review of Books in which she dissects books by journalist Bob Woodward of Watergate fame is newly relevant. She writes: "[T]hese are books in which measurable cerebral activity is virtually absent."

As expected, Barnes & Noble had a difficult fiscal third quarter, with the Nook division posting a 26 percent drop. CEO William Lynch called the Nook results an "obvious disappointment."

"I read fan fiction online in the nether regions of the web, but once you start looking you find it everywhere: Arthurian legends, fairytale adaptations, a 'sequel' by a different author, historical novels, RPF (Real Person Fiction). Geraldine Brooks's March, a novel which sees the events of Little Women from the perspective of the girls' father, and which won the Pulitzer Prize? Faaan fiction," writes William and Mary undergraduate Katherine Arcement about her fan fiction habit in theLondon Review of Books.

Novelist Michael Idov on the conservative backlash against Vladimir Nabokov in his native Russia: "[T]hirty-six years after his death and twenty-two years after the fall of the Soviet Union with all its khudsovets, Vladimir Nabokov is, once again, controversial."

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.