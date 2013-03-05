© 2020 WFAE
Top Stories: Winter Storm 'Sequester'; No Rush To Choose Next Pope

By Korva Coleman
Published March 5, 2013 at 8:39 AM EST

Good morning, here are our early stories:

As Midwest Slides And Shovels, Mid-Atlantic Prepares For 'Snowquester'.

At The Vatican, 'No Rush' To Set Conclave; And Fake Bishop Tries To Get In.

And here are more early headlines:

Senate Panel Expected To Vote On Brennan's CIA Nomination. ( Politico)

North Korea Warns It May Cancel Truce With South Korea. ( VOA)

Malaysia Uses Jets To Hunt Filipino Insurgents. ( Reuters)

Suspect Questioned In Acid Attack On Bolshoi Ballet Artistic Director. ( Los Angeles Times)

12 Charged With Manslaughter In FAMU Drum Major Death. ( Miami Herald)

In Messy Lawsuit, Martha Stewart To Testify On Who Can Sell Her Products. ( AP)

Justin Bieber Tweets Regrets, Fans Still Enraged After He Took Stage 2 Hours Late. ( MTV)

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
