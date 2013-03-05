Top Stories: Winter Storm 'Sequester'; No Rush To Choose Next Pope
Good morning, here are our early stories:
As Midwest Slides And Shovels, Mid-Atlantic Prepares For 'Snowquester'.
At The Vatican, 'No Rush' To Set Conclave; And Fake Bishop Tries To Get In.
And here are more early headlines:
Senate Panel Expected To Vote On Brennan's CIA Nomination. ( Politico)
North Korea Warns It May Cancel Truce With South Korea. ( VOA)
Malaysia Uses Jets To Hunt Filipino Insurgents. ( Reuters)
Suspect Questioned In Acid Attack On Bolshoi Ballet Artistic Director. ( Los Angeles Times)
12 Charged With Manslaughter In FAMU Drum Major Death. ( Miami Herald)
In Messy Lawsuit, Martha Stewart To Testify On Who Can Sell Her Products. ( AP)
Justin Bieber Tweets Regrets, Fans Still Enraged After He Took Stage 2 Hours Late. ( MTV)
