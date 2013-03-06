Top Stories: Venezuela After Chávez; Snowstorm Pummels East

Good morning, here are our early stories:

After Chávez: His 'Revolution' Is Likely To Continue.

Storm Brings Season's Heaviest Snowfall To Midwest, Mid-Atlantic.

And here are more early headlines:

Brennan's CIA Nomination On 'Fast Track'; Vote May Come As Early As Thursday. ( AP)

Finally! Last Cardinal Expected Soon At Vatican To Help Choose New Pope. ( CNN)

Could Dow's New Record Prompt More Spending By Wealthy? ( Marketwatch)

European Union Fines Microsoft For Denying Consumers Web Browser Choice. ( Reuters)

After Two Years Of Fighting, Syria Has 1 Million Refugees. ( Los Angeles Times)

Los Angeles City Councilman, Controller, Headed For Mayoral Runoff. ( KPCC)

Czech Central Bank, Commercial Banks, Under Attack By Hackers. ( Reuters)

Did The Duchess Of Cambridge Drop A Hint About Her Baby's Gender? ( People)

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.