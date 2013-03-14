Top Stories: The Pope's Pontificate Begins; Uncertainty Over Chávez's Body
Good morning, here are our early stories:
Pope Francis Begins With Prayer, Turns To Challenges.
Chávez's Body Probably Won't Be On Permanent Display, New Leader Says.
And here are more early headlines:
Bombs In Baghdad Kill, Wound Dozens Of People. ( Reuters)
France, Britain Push For End To Syrian Arms Embargo, Could Equip Rebels. ( Telegraph)
Former Senior Khmer Rouge Leader Dies, Was On Trial For Genocide. ( BBC)
Third Day Of Brooklyn Protests Over Fatal Police Shooting Of Teenager. ( New York Times)
New York Gunman Suspected Of Killing Four Is Shot To Death By Police. ( Utica Observer-Dispatch)
Scientists More Certain Of Possible 'God Particle' In Physics Research. ( Bloomberg)
Michigan Gov. Expected To Name Detroit Emergency Financial Manager Today. ( Detroit Free Press)
Senate Panel Prepares To Vote Today On Assault Weapons Ban. ( AP)
Google To End Its Reader Service By July 1. ( ComputerWorld)
Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.