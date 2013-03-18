© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Court To Sentence AT&T Hacker Andrew Auernheimer

By Martin Kaste
Published March 18, 2013 at 1:35 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

NPR's business news starts with a hacking sentence.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

MONTAGNE: This morning, a federal court in New Jersey is scheduled to sentence Andrew for his much-publicized exposure of a security flaw on AT&T's iPad service. That was back in 2010.

As NPR's Martin Kaste reports, the sentencing of Andrew Auernheimer will be closely watched by those who believe federal prosecutors have become overly zealous about punishing certain kinds of hackers.

MARTIN KASTE, BYLINE: Auernheimer is not a pleasant person, at least not online. He calls himself a troll, and he seems to delight in sounding racist or just plain inflammatory - it's hard to figure out where the irony starts and stops. But he sounds earnest enough when he says he did society a favor by taking more than 100,000 iPad users' email addresses from an AT&T website and then went public.

Chris Hoofnagle, who specializes in Technology and Public Policy at Berkeley Law, says this kind of online mischief might have some benefit.

CHRIS HOOFNAGLE: After all, we are talking about transparency, and many of us exist in a kind of Disneyland of false belief that these systems are well-secured and impervious against wrong-doers.

KASTE: In recent weeks, Auernheimer has identified with Aaron Swartz, one of the creators of reddit, and an Internet activist who committed suicide in January. Swartz was also facing prosecution under the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act.

But Auerheimer's case is somewhat muddied by his apparent failure to warn AT&T of the vulnerability before he publicized it. He was convicted on two felony counts last fall, and each charge carries a potential maximum of five years in prison.

Martin Kaste, NPR News. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Martin Kaste
Martin Kaste is a correspondent on NPR's National Desk. He covers law enforcement and privacy. He has been focused on police and use of force since before the 2014 protests in Ferguson, and that coverage led to the creation of NPR's Criminal Justice Collaborative.
See stories by Martin Kaste