App Helps Icelanders Avoid Dating Family

Published April 18, 2013 at 7:07 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm David Greene.

Dating can be tough in a small country like Iceland. There are only 320,000 people and many of them are distant relatives. So the government came up with an idea. They created a genealogy Web site. There's even a Smartphone app. Just tap phones with your date. And if you happen to share a grandparent, you'll get an alert. If a date is out of the question, the app does also track relatives' birthdays and so you can send them a card.

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

