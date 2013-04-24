Top Stories: Boston Developments; Same-Sex Marriage In France

Good Wednesday morning, here are our early stories:

-- Boston Bombing Investigation: Wednesday's Developments.

-- Violent Protests In Paris After Same-Sex Marriage Law Passes.

And here are more early headlines:

"Dozens Killed In Bangladesh Garment Factory Collapse." ( VOA)

"New Rain Expected In Midwest As Rivers Continue To Flood." ( NBC)

"Clashes In Western China Leave Several Civilians, Police Dead." ( BBC)

"Bail Revoked For Former Pakistani Leader Musharraf." ( DAWN)

"U.S. Soldier In Afghan Killings Case Asks For New Mental Health Expert." ( The Associated Press)

"Maryland Guards Charged With Helping Dangerous Jail Gang Inmates." ( Washington Post)

"Former CIA Director Petraeus To Become College Professor." ( CNN)

"Author Maya Angelou Recovers At Home After Hospitalization." ( Indianapolis Star)

