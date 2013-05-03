Billionaire Warren Buffett Joins Twitter

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

And now our last word in business today: hashtag Buffett.

Billionaire Warren Buffett has joined Twitter nation, and within an hour of signing up yesterday, the 82-year-old Berkshire Hathaway CEO had more than 50,000 followers - within an hour. As of this morning, he had over 275,000. Meanwhile, Buffett is following - nobody. He has sent just to tweets so far. One was a link to an article that he wrote, and the other, his very first tweet, which reads: Warren is in the house.

