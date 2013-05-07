© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Matt Groening's Mother, Inspiration For Marge Simpson, Dies

By Krishnadev Calamur
Published May 7, 2013 at 5:14 PM EDT
The inspiration for Marge Simpson, from the animated series <em>The Simpsons</em>, died April 22. Margaret Groening, the mother of <em>Simpsons</em>' creator Matt Groening, was 94.
The inspiration for Marge Simpson, from the animated series <em>The Simpsons</em>, died April 22. Margaret Groening, the mother of <em>Simpsons</em>' creator Matt Groening, was 94.

"Margaret Groening died peacefully in her sleep on April 22, 2013, in Portland."

That paid obituary, which ran Monday in The Oregonian, marked the life of the woman who served as the inspiration for one of the best-known characters on television and arguably pop culture: the beehive-coiffed Marge Simpson.

Groening was 94.

Her son, Matt Groening, created The Simpsons, a show for which he drew on characters from his own childhood.

As we reported last year:

"The names of many characters on the show — Flanders, Kearney, Lovejoy — correspond to street names in Portland, Ore. Indeed, Groening says his goal was to 'name every character after streets in Portland, but we were in a hurry so I dropped the idea.'

"Another clue: The Simpsons live on Evergreen Terrace – also the name of the street the Groenings lived on. And, of course, Homer, Marge, Lisa and Maggie are named after Groening's parents and sisters, respectively."

Born a Wiggum — another name Simpsons fans will recognize — on March 23, 1919, Margaret Groening was high school valedictorian and "Miss Everett." Her obituary notes that she "married classmate Homer Groening, whom she chose because he made her laugh the most."

A separate story in The Oregonian noted that while Matt Groening used his mother as inspiration for Marge, she did not go by that name.

Fans of the show paid tribute to Margaret Groening in her obituary guest book.

"What a shame. She was a delightful woman. I hope one of the grandchildren got that beautiful blue hair. It would be a shame if her lovely features were not passed down to someone in the family," wrote Julie Burkhart from Victor, Mont.

Reader John McFarland of Olympia, Wash., wrote: "RIP Margaret... you may have been born a Wiggum, and married a Groening, but you died a Simpson."

Margaret Groening is survived by her brother, Arnold; her children, Mark, Matt, Lisa and Maggie; eight grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Krishnadev Calamur
Krishnadev Calamur is NPR's deputy Washington editor. In this role, he helps oversee planning of the Washington desk's news coverage. He also edits NPR's Supreme Court coverage. Previously, Calamur was an editor and staff writer at The Atlantic. This is his second stint at NPR, having previously worked on NPR's website from 2008-15. Calamur received an M.A. in journalism from the University of Missouri.
See stories by Krishnadev Calamur