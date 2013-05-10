Top Stories: Bangladesh Survivor; FBI Shared Bombing Suspect Data
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- FBI Says Data About Probe Of Bombing Suspect Was Shared.
-- Survivor Rescued 17 Days After Bangladesh Building Collapse.
And here are more early headlines:
Relatives Of Cleveland Captor Describes Past Abusive Behavior. ( The Associated Press)
International Space Station Springs Coolant Leak. ( Space.com)
Pope Francis Welcomes Coptic Pope Tawadros II To Vatican. ( Vatican Radio)
Billionaire Icahn Offers New Buyout Plan For Dell Computers. ( Telegraph)
GOP Senators Slow Confirmation Of EPA Nominee. ( U.S. News & World Report)
Spire Hoisted To Top Of World Trade Center. ( NBC)
Original 'American Idol' Judge Randy Jackson Is Quitting. ( E! Online)
