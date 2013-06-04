See-Through Problem Corrected, Lululemon Pants Are Back

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

And today's last word in business is back in black.

The news-making black yoga pants by the label Lululemon are back on store shelves and online. The sportswear company was forced to recall the pants two months ago because they were too sheer.

Lululemon blamed the see-through blunder on a style change and production problems. The retailer hired a new team to make the pants more opaque. The company said the fabric of the new pants has been put through an exhaustive range of tests.

MONTAGNE: Including one the company's CEO says is the most crucial of all, the bend-over test.

