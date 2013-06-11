Booz Allen Says It Fired NSA Leaker Snowden On Monday

The defense contractor that most recently employed self-proclaimed NSA leaker Edward Snowden says it fired him on Monday, one day after the 29-year-old went public about his claims and the classified information he says he gave to news outlets:

" Booz Allen can confirm that Edward Snowden, 29, was an employee of our firm for less than 3 months, assigned to a team in Hawaii. Snowden, who had a salary at the rate of $122,000, was terminated June 10, 2013 for violations of the firm's code of ethics and firm policy. News reports that this individual has claimed to have leaked classified information are shocking, and if accurate, this action represents a grave violation of the code of conduct and core values of our firm. We will work closely with our clients and authorities in their investigation of this matter."

Snowden had claimed he earned about $200,000 a year for his work with Booz Allen, according to The Guardian, which along with The Washington Post broke the news Sunday that Snowden had been the source of leaks about National Security Agency surveillance programs.

On Morning Edition, NPR's Jim Zarroli looked at Booz Allen Hamilton and the "quiet revolution" that has transformed the way Washington works in recent years as more and more work is contracted out.

Our earlier post:

