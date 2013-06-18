Top Stories: Obama And NSA; Afghans Take Over Security
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- In Interview, Obama Defends NSA Data Collection.
-- NATO Hands Over Security Duty To Afghan Forces.
And here are more early headlines:
Russia Faces Pressure Over Syria At G-8 Summit. ( Reuters)
As Many As 200,000 Brazilians Protest Price Increases, Corruption. ( BBC)
Turkey Arrests Dozens In Effort To Stamp Out Anti-Government Protests. ( VOA)
Obama Hints He May Search For New Federal Reserve Chief. ( Bloomberg)
Still Looking For Jimmy Hoffa In Detroit Suburb. ( Detroit Free Press)
Half Of New Astronaut Class Are Women. ( USA Today)
Boston Bruins Defeat Chicago Blackhawks, Take NHL Championship Lead. ( Boston.com)
Former New York City Mayor Koch's Tombstone Has Wrong Birth Date. ( WNBC)
