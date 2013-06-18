Top Stories: Obama And NSA; Afghans Take Over Security

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- In Interview, Obama Defends NSA Data Collection.

-- NATO Hands Over Security Duty To Afghan Forces.

And here are more early headlines:

Russia Faces Pressure Over Syria At G-8 Summit. ( Reuters)

As Many As 200,000 Brazilians Protest Price Increases, Corruption. ( BBC)

Turkey Arrests Dozens In Effort To Stamp Out Anti-Government Protests. ( VOA)

Obama Hints He May Search For New Federal Reserve Chief. ( Bloomberg)

Still Looking For Jimmy Hoffa In Detroit Suburb. ( Detroit Free Press)

Half Of New Astronaut Class Are Women. ( USA Today)

Boston Bruins Defeat Chicago Blackhawks, Take NHL Championship Lead. ( Boston.com)

Former New York City Mayor Koch's Tombstone Has Wrong Birth Date. ( WNBC)

