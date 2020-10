RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Toyota, the world's best-selling automaker, is recalling approximately 185,000 vehicles. The worldwide recall is due to a problem with its electric, power steering. It affects Yaris models made between November 2010 to March 2012, and Verso-S models made between August 2010 and August 2011.