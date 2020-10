DAVID GREENE, HOST:

NPR's business news starts with targeted advertising.

Twitter has decided to allow advertisers to target their customers. However, unlike Facebook and Google, Twitter will allow its users to opt-out if they're concerned about privacy. Still, the company is projecting ad revenues of a half-billion dollars this year and double that in 2014.