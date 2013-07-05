BART Trains To Run While Talks Continue With Unions

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

MONTAGNE: The Bay Area Rapid Transit Agency and its two largest unions have reached an agreement, sort of. The unions are ending the five-day strike that halted commuter rail service throughout the San Francisco Bay Area. BART, as its known, and the unions agreed to extend their contracts for a month while negotiations continue.

The unions are asking for a 5 percent raise this year for each of the next three years. The trains should be running again by this evening's rush hour. But this morning, Bay Area commuters will have to keep using creative ways to get to work.